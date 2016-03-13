March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 335 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 310 3. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 298 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 295 5. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 244 6. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 243 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 212 8. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 204 9. Adrien Theaux (France) 198 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 190 11. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 174 12. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 164 13. Mattia Casse (Italy) 157 14. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 143 15. Romed Baumann (Austria) 138 16. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 130 17. Andreas Sander (Germany) 124 18. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 120 19. Erik Guay (Canada) 117 20. Patrick Schweiger (Austria) 91 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1625 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1272 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1080 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1013 5. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 805 7. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 717 8. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 689 9. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 677 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 674 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 664 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 652 13. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 526 14. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 483 15. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 465 16. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 443 17. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 413 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 403 19. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 396 19=. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 396