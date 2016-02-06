Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 436 2. Peter Fill (Italy) 365 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 327 4. Adrien Theaux (France) 301 5. Guillermo Fayed (France) 273 6. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 252 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 250 8. Dominik Paris (Italy) 232 9. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 225 10. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 209 11. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 187 12. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 178 13. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 166 14. David Poisson (France) 163 15. Romed Baumann (Austria) 152 16. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 146 17. Johan Clarey (France) 142 18. Erik Guay (Canada) 140 19. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 139 20. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 125 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 969 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 871 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 735 5. Peter Fill (Italy) 504 6. Adrien Theaux (France) 480 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 450 8. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 440 9. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 431 10. Alexis Pinturault (France) 413 11. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 375 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 364 13. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 346 14. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 318 15. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 315 16. Romed Baumann (Austria) 302 17. Guillermo Fayed (France) 289 17=. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 289 19. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 285 20. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 280