Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Downhill Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 280 2. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 175 3. Guillermo Fayed (France) 170 4. Dominik Paris (Italy) 160 5. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 152 6. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 106 7. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 91 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 85 9. Johan Clarey (France) 84 10. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 81 11. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 74 12. Werner Heel (Italy) 71 13. Max Franz (Austria) 62 14. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 61 15. Peter Fill (Italy) 60 16. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 50 17. Marco Sullivan (U.S.) 45 18. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 43 19. Adrien Theaux (France) 39 20. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 36 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 492 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 440 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 265 4. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 246 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 240 6. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 232 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 231 8. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 182 9. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 177 10. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 172 10=. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 172 12. Guillermo Fayed (France) 170 13. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 152 14. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 144 15. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 142 16. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 134 17. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 133 18. Peter Fill (Italy) 126 19. Johan Clarey (France) 120 20. Thomas Fanara (France) 117