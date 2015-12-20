Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 360 2. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 226 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 197 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 180 5. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 150 6. Mathieu Faivre (France) 136 7. Roberto Nani (Italy) 106 8. Florian Eisath (Italy) 98 9. Thomas Fanara (France) 93 10. Alexis Pinturault (France) 85 11. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 84 11=. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 84 13. Giovanni Borsotti (Italy) 71 14. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 68 14=. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 68 16. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 66 16=. Roland Leitinger (Austria) 66 18. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 60 19. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 57 20. Manuel Feller (Austria) 51 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 540 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 520 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 307 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 280 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 257 6. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 250 7. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 241 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 235 9. Guillermo Fayed (France) 206 10. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 204 11. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 176 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 175 13. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 172 14. Erik Guay (Canada) 166 15. Dominik Paris (Italy) 159 16. Max Franz (Austria) 153 16=. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 153 18. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 139 19. Mathieu Faivre (France) 136 20. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 133