Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Super G Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 280 2. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 200 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 185 4. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 94 5. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 89 6. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 86 7. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 76 8. Alexis Pinturault (France) 74 9. Matteo Marsaglia (Italy) 68 10. Max Franz (Austria) 67 11. Peter Fill (Italy) 66 12. Dustin Cook (Canada) 64 13. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 63 14. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 59 15. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 56 16. Romed Baumann (Austria) 52 17. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 49 18. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 47 18=. Jan Hudec (Canada) 47 20. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 41 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 592 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 440 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 345 4. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 291 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 254 6. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 246 7. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 232 8. Guillermo Fayed (France) 185 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 182 10. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 179 11. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 177 12. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 174 13. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 172 14. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 153 15. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 152 16. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 144 17. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 133 18. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 132 19. Max Franz (Austria) 129 20. Peter Fill (Italy) 126