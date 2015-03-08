March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 476 2. Dominik Paris (Italy) 353 3. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 274 4. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 207 5. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 176 6. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 168 7. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 156 8. Adrien Theaux (France) 154 9. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 151 10. Max Franz (Austria) 147 11. Alexis Pinturault (France) 143 12. Dustin Cook (Canada) 139 13. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 137 14. Romed Baumann (Austria) 129 15. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 128 16. Matteo Marsaglia (Italy) 108 17. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 104 18. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 85 19. Brice Roger (France) 72 20. Peter Fill (Italy) 71 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1128 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1076 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 762 4. Dominik Paris (Italy) 745 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 742 6. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 699 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 698 8. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 661 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 612 10. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 470 11. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 453 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 452 13. Romed Baumann (Austria) 421 14. Stefano Gross (Italy) 384 15. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 380 16. Max Franz (Austria) 377 17. Guillermo Fayed (France) 372 18. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 348 19. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 347 20. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 336