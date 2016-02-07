Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 310 2. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 190 3. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 185 4. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 168 5. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 166 6. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 162 7. Peter Fill (Italy) 158 8. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 144 9. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 139 10. Dominik Paris (Italy) 137 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 134 12. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 130 13. Mattia Casse (Italy) 127 14. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 126 15. Romed Baumann (Austria) 118 16. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 102 17. Erik Guay (Canada) 85 18. Max Franz (Austria) 81 19. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 80 19=. Andreas Sander (Germany) 80 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1005 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 871 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 735 5. Peter Fill (Italy) 549 6. Adrien Theaux (France) 495 7. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 464 8. Dominik Paris (Italy) 450 9. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 440 10. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 431 11. Alexis Pinturault (France) 413 12. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 404 13. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 396 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 375 15. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 369 16. Romed Baumann (Austria) 342 17. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 318 18. Guillermo Fayed (France) 289 19. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 285 20. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 280