Dec 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Monday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 363 2. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 252 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 209 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 189 5. Mathieu Faivre (France) 168 6. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 157 7. Alexis Pinturault (France) 130 8. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 128 9. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 122 10. Roberto Nani (Italy) 121 11. Florian Eisath (Italy) 99 12. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 98 13. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 97 14. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 95 15. Thomas Fanara (France) 94 16. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 90 17. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 73 18. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 72 19. Giovanni Borsotti (Italy) 71 20. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 70 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 600 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 543 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 407 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 289 5. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 276 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 269 7. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 248 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 235 9. Guillermo Fayed (France) 206 10. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 204 11. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 178 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 175 13. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 172 14. Mathieu Faivre (France) 168 15. Erik Guay (Canada) 166 16. Dominik Paris (Italy) 159 17. Max Franz (Austria) 153 17=. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 153 19. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 139 20. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 133