March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Wednesday Downhill Points 1. Peter Fill (Italy) 462 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 436 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 432 3=. Dominik Paris (Italy) 432 5. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 414 6. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 386 7. Adrien Theaux (France) 370 8. Guillermo Fayed (France) 323 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 312 10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 296 11. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 250 12. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 247 12=. Erik Guay (Canada) 247 12=. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 247 15. Johan Clarey (France) 235 16. Romed Baumann (Austria) 199 17. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 185 18. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 182 19. David Poisson (France) 173 20. Valentin Giraud Moine (France) 171 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1625 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1272 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1080 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1063 5. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 805 7. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 721 8. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 717 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 700 10. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 677 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 664 12. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 652 13. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 555 14. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 496 15. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 485 16. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 483 17. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 443 18. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 440 19. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 429 20. Romed Baumann (Austria) 425