Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Tuesday Slalom Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 200 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 160 3. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 79 4. Marco Schwarz (Austria) 73 5. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 68 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 60 6=. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 60 6=. Julien Lizeroux (France) 60 9. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 54 10. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 53 11. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 50 12. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 45 13. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 42 14. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 40 15. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 36 16. David Ryding (Britain) 29 17. Marc Digruber (Austria) 27 18. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 26 18=. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 26 20. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) 24 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 623 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 600 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 407 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 389 5. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 294 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 269 7. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 248 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 235 9. Guillermo Fayed (France) 206 10. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 204 11. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 178 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 175 13. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 172 14. Mathieu Faivre (France) 168 15. Erik Guay (Canada) 166 16. Dominik Paris (Italy) 159 17. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 154 18. Max Franz (Austria) 153 18=. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 153 20. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 139