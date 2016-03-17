March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Thursday Super G Points 1. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 415 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 375 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 310 4. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 298 5. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 259 6. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 249 7. Adrien Theaux (France) 248 8. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 244 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 226 10. Dominik Paris (Italy) 212 11. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 184 12. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 182 13. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 174 14. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 172 15. Andreas Sander (Germany) 164 15=. Romed Baumann (Austria) 164 17. Mattia Casse (Italy) 157 18. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 130 19. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 120 20. Erik Guay (Canada) 117 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1670 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1272 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1143 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1098 5. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 805 7. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 737 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 736 9. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 732 10. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 717 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 714 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 677 13. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 596 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 555 15. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 485 16. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 483 17. Romed Baumann (Austria) 451 18. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 449 19. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 443 20. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 440