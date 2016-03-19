March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 766 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 690 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 487 4. Mathieu Faivre (France) 423 5. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 405 6. Thomas Fanara (France) 374 7. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 354 8. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 332 9. Florian Eisath (Italy) 235 9=. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 235 11. Roberto Nani (Italy) 193 12. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 191 13. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 181 13=. Manuel Feller (Austria) 181 15. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 176 16. Massimiliano Blardone (Italy) 164 16=. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 164 18. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 157 19. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) 151 20. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 149 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1715 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1298 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1178 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1161 5. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 805 7. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 756 8. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 737 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 736 10. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 717 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 714 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 709 13. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 596 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 555 15. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 485 16. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 483 17. Romed Baumann (Austria) 451 18. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 449 19. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 443 20. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 440