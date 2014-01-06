Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Monday Slalom Points 1. Mario Matt (Austria) 200 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 180 3. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 170 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 130 5. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 126 6. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 124 7. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 114 8. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 92 9. Naoki Yuasa (Japan) 77 10. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 69 11. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 67 12. Reinfried Herbst (Austria) 64 13. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 63 14. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 61 15. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 58 16. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 52 17. Stefano Gross (Italy) 38 18. Steve Missillier (France) 34 18=. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 34 20. Mitja Valencic (Slovenia) 32 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 630 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 515 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 333 4. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 296 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 268 6. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 266 7. Erik Guay (Canada) 261 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 230 9. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 229 10. Adrien Theaux (France) 219 11. Jan Hudec (Canada) 218 12. Peter Fill (Italy) 216 13. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 211 14. Mario Matt (Austria) 200 15. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 189 16. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 179 17. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 174 18. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 170 19. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 165 19=. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 165