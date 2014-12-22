Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Monday Slalom Points 1. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 240 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 216 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 156 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 150 5. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 124 6. Axel Baeck (Sweden) 92 6=. Jens Byggmark (Sweden) 92 8. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 86 9. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 74 10. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 71 10=. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 71 12. Stefano Gross (Italy) 56 13. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 51 14. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 50 14=. Calle Lindh (Sweden) 50 16. Julien Lizeroux (France) 48 17. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 47 18. Alexis Pinturault (France) 45 19. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 39 20. Anton Lahdenperae (Sweden) 38 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 610 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 576 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 349 4. Dominik Paris (Italy) 345 5. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 344 6. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 326 7. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 317 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 291 9. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 196 10. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 190 11. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 185 11=. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 185 11=. Guillermo Fayed (France) 185 14. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 182 15. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 179 16. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 177 16=. Thomas Fanara (France) 177 18. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 153 19. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 132 20. Max Franz (Austria) 129