Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 100 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 80 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 60 4. Sebastian-Foss Solevaag (Norway) 50 5. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 45 6. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 40 7. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 36 8. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 32 9. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 29 10. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 26 11. Anton Lahdenperae (Sweden) 24 12. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 22 13. Cristian Deville (Italy) 20 14. Philipp Schmid (Germany) 18 15. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 16 16. Julien Cousineau (Canada) 15 17. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) 14 18. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 13 19. Julien Lizeroux (France) 12 20. Pavel Trikhichev (Russia) 11 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 180 2. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 120 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 100 4. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 66 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 60 5=. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 60 7. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 55 8. Sebastian-Foss Solevaag (Norway) 50 9. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 45 10. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 40 10=. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 40 12. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 39 13. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 36 13=. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 36 15. Thomas Fanara (France) 32 15=. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 32 17. Roberto Nani (Italy) 29 18. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 26 19. Anton Lahdenperae (Sweden) 24 19=. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 24