Athletics-Russia unlikely to be re-admitted before November - IAAF
MONACO, Feb 6 Russia will remain suspended from international athletics and is unlikely to be reinstated before November, the sport's governing body (IAAF) said on Monday.
Nov 26 Men's World Cup standings after a downhill race in Lake Louise on Saturday
Downhill standings 1. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 100 points 2. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 80 3. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 60 4. Romed Baumann (Austria) 50 5. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 45 6. Johan Clarey (France) 40 6=. Adrien Theaux (France) 40 8. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 32 9. Bode Miller (U.S.) 29 10. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 26 11. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 24 12. Jan Hudec (Canada) 22 13. Dominik Paris (Italy) 20 14. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 18 15. Yannick Bertrand (France) 16
Overall standings 1. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 100 points 1=. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 100 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 80 3=. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 80 5. Romed Baumann (Austria) 74 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 71 7. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 60 8. Bode Miller (U.S.) 58 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 53 10. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 50 11. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 45 11=. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 45 13. Johan Clarey (France) 40 13=. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 40 13=. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 40 13=. Thomas Fanara (France) 40 13=. Adrien Theaux (France) 40 18. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 32 18=. Steve Missillier (France) 32 20. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 26
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for alpine skiing stories
MONACO, Feb 6 Russia will remain suspended from international athletics and is unlikely to be reinstated before November, the sport's governing body (IAAF) said on Monday.
MONACO, Feb 6 The governing body of world athletics (IAAF) has put a freeze on changes of nationality by athletes, saying the system has become open to abuse and that rules are being manipulated.
PARIS, Feb 3 Paris showed on Friday that it can offer a safe environment to host the Olympics after an attack was thwarted at the Louvre Museum on the day when the city submitted its bid file to host the 2024 Games, mayor Anne Hidalgo said.