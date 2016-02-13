Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 401 2. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 297 3. Mathieu Faivre (France) 248 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 241 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 230 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 224 7. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 157 8. Roberto Nani (Italy) 150 9. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 136 10. Florian Eisath (Italy) 125 11. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 122 12. Massimiliano Blardone (Italy) 121 13. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 120 14. Thomas Fanara (France) 108 15. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 106 16. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 102 17. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 97 17=. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 97 17=. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 97 20. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 90 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1045 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 921 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 735 5. Peter Fill (Italy) 549 6. Alexis Pinturault (France) 513 7. Adrien Theaux (France) 495 8. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 485 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 464 10. Dominik Paris (Italy) 450 11. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 447 12. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 404 13. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 396 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 375 15. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 369 16. Romed Baumann (Austria) 342 17. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 321 18. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 318 19. Guillermo Fayed (France) 289 20. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 280