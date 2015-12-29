Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Tuesday Downhill Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 336 2. Guillermo Fayed (France) 219 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 173 4. Peter Fill (Italy) 162 5. Adrien Theaux (France) 156 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 148 7. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 119 8. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 116 9. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 108 10. Erik Guay (Canada) 95 10=. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 95 12. Max Franz (Austria) 90 13. Romed Baumann (Austria) 72 14. Johan Clarey (France) 68 15. Dominik Paris (Italy) 67 16. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 66 17. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 65 18. David Poisson (France) 64 19. Benjamin Thomsen (Canada) 50 20. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 46 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 636 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 621 3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 411 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 391 5. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 294 6. Adrien Theaux (France) 275 7. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 268 8. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 248 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 235 9=. Guillermo Fayed (France) 235 11. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 218 12. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 213 13. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 179 13=. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 179 15. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 172 16. Max Franz (Austria) 171 17. Mathieu Faivre (France) 168 18. Erik Guay (Canada) 166 19. Dominik Paris (Italy) 159 20. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 154