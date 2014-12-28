Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Downhill Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 294 2. Dominik Paris (Italy) 220 3. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 191 3=. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 191 5. Guillermo Fayed (France) 170 6. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 161 7. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 152 8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 125 9. Johan Clarey (France) 116 10. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 106 11. Peter Fill (Italy) 84 12. Romed Baumann (Austria) 75 13. Werner Heel (Italy) 74 13=. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 74 15. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 72 16. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 71 17. Max Franz (Austria) 63 18. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 58 19. Otmar Striedinger (Austria) 56 20. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 54 20=. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 54 Overall Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 624 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 576 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 405 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 349 5. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 344 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 331 7. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 326 8. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 317 9. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 262 10. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 209 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 203 12. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 196 13. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 193 14. Victor Muffat Jeandet (France) 190 15. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 185 15=. Guillermo Fayed (France) 185 17. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 179 18. Thomas Fanara (France) 177 19. Didier Defago (Switzerland) 161 20. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada) 153