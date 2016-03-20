March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 811 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 780 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 389 4. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 367 5. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 358 6. Stefano Gross (Italy) 345 7. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 339 8. Marco Schwarz (Austria) 283 9. Julien Lizeroux (France) 272 10. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 240 11. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 234 12. Alexis Pinturault (France) 220 13. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 201 14. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 199 15. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 185 16. Marc Digruber (Austria) 179 17. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 171 18. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 162 19. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 156 19=. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 156 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1795 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 1298 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1200 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1161 5. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 6. Dominik Paris (Italy) 805 7. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 756 8. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 743 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 737 10. Peter Fill (Italy) 736 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 714 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 709 13. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 596 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 555 15. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 543 16. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 485 17. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 483 18. Romed Baumann (Austria) 451 19. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 449 20. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 440