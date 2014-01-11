Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 380 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 305 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 260 4. Thomas Fanara (France) 232 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 181 6. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 138 7. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 133 8. Mathieu Faivre (France) 132 9. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 116 10. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 114 11. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 113 12. Roberto Nani (Italy) 100 13. Steve Missillier (France) 99 14. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 96 15. Bode Miller (U.S.) 92 15=. Cyprien Richard (France) 92 17. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 89 18. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 82 19. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 75 20. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 71 Overall Points 1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 652 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 575 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 333 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 318 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 311 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 296 7. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 266 8. Erik Guay (Canada) 261 9. Thomas Fanara (France) 232 10. Bode Miller (U.S.) 230 11. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 229 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 219 13. Jan Hudec (Canada) 218 14. Peter Fill (Italy) 216 15. Mario Matt (Austria) 200 16. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 190 17. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 189 18. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 188 19. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 185 20. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 181