Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Friday Super G Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 100 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 80 3. Dominik Paris (Italy) 60 4. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 50 5. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 45 6. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 40 7. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 36 8. Peter Fill (Italy) 32 9. Andreas Sander (Germany) 29 10. Max Franz (Austria) 26 11. Erik Guay (Canada) 24 12. Adrien Theaux (France) 22 13. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 20 13=. Dustin Cook (Canada) 20 15. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (U.S.) 16 16. Patrick Schweiger (Austria) 15 17. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 14 18. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 13 19. Brice Roger (France) 12 19=. Blaise Giezendanner (France) 12 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 200 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 124 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 110 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 100 5. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 80 5=. Michael Matt (Austria) 80 7. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 70 8. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 60 8=. Dominik Paris (Italy) 60 10. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) 50 11. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 47 12. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 45 12=. Manuel Feller (Austria) 45 14. Dave Ryding (Britain) 40 14=. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 40 14=. Thomas Fanara (France) 40 14=. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 40 18. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 36 18=. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 36 18=. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 36 18=. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 36