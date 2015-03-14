March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 640 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 455 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 422 4. Thomas Fanara (France) 270 5. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 266 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 247 7. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 227 8. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 216 9. Roberto Nani (Italy) 185 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 166 11. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 151 12. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 146 13. Florian Eisath (Italy) 115 13=. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 115 15. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 109 16. Marcus Sandell (Finland) 108 17. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 103 18. Mathieu Faivre (France) 89 19. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 88 20. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 87 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1208 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1084 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 862 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 787 5. Dominik Paris (Italy) 745 6. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 699 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 698 8. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 665 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 627 10. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 520 11. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 493 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 474 13. Romed Baumann (Austria) 421 14. Stefano Gross (Italy) 384 15. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 380 16. Max Franz (Austria) 377 17. Guillermo Fayed (France) 372 18. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 348 19. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 347 20. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 336