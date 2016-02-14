Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 716 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 500 3. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 323 4. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 274 5. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 252 6. Stefano Gross (Italy) 225 7. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 196 8. Marco Schwarz (Austria) 188 9. Julien Lizeroux (France) 182 10. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 162 11. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 158 12. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 156 13. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 149 13=. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 149 15. Marc Digruber (Austria) 143 15=. Alexis Pinturault (France) 143 17. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 136 18. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 128 19. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 122 20. Jens Byggmark (Sweden) 100 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1045 2. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 957 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 916 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 735 5. Peter Fill (Italy) 549 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 547 7. Alexis Pinturault (France) 513 8. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 500 9. Adrien Theaux (France) 495 10. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 464 11. Dominik Paris (Italy) 450 12. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 404 13. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 396 14. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 375 15. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 371 16. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 369 17. Romed Baumann (Austria) 342 18. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 318 19. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 294 20. Guillermo Fayed (France) 289