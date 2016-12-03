Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 100 2. Peter Fill (Italy) 80 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 60 4. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 50 5. Adrien Theaux (France) 45 6. Erik Guay (Canada) 40 7. Dominik Paris (Italy) 36 7=. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 36 9. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 29 10. Valentin Giraud Moine (France) 26 10=. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 26 12. Johan Clarey (France) 22 13. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 20 14. Guillermo Fayed (France) 18 15. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 16 16. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 15 17. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 14 18. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 13 19. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 12 20. Romed Baumann (Austria) 11 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 200 1=. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 200 3. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 140 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 124 5. Peter Fill (Italy) 112 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 110 7. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 96 7=. Dominik Paris (Italy) 96 9. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 95 10. Michael Matt (Austria) 80 11. Adrien Theaux (France) 67 12. Erik Guay (Canada) 64 13. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 60 13=. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 60 15. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) 50 16. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 47 17. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 46 18. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 45 18=. Manuel Feller (Austria) 45 20. Dave Ryding (Britain) 40 20=. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 40 20=. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 40 20=. Thomas Fanara (France) 40