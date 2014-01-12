Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 280 2. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 220 3. Mario Matt (Austria) 200 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 174 5. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 164 6. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 150 7. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 149 8. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 137 9. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 130 10. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 94 11. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 93 12. Reinfried Herbst (Austria) 86 13. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 84 14. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 81 15. Naoki Yuasa (Japan) 77 16. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 75 17. Stefano Gross (Italy) 70 18. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 47 19. Axel Baeck (Sweden) 41 20. Anton Lahdenperae (Sweden) 36 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 675 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 652 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 333 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 326 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 311 6. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 296 7. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 266 8. Erik Guay (Canada) 261 9. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 245 10. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 233 11. Thomas Fanara (France) 232 12. Bode Miller (U.S.) 230 13. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 229 14. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 220 15. Adrien Theaux (France) 219 16. Jan Hudec (Canada) 218 17. Peter Fill (Italy) 216 18. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 207 19. Mario Matt (Austria) 200 20. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 194 20=. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 194