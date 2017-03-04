UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
March 4 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 633 2. Alexis Pinturault (France) 439 3. Mathieu Faivre (France) 380 4. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 292 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 290 6. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 253 7. Stefan Luitz (Germany) 231 8. Matts Olsson (Sweden) 219 9. Florian Eisath (Italy) 207 10. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 184 11. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 153 12. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) 152 13. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 150 14. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 148 15. Manuel Feller (Austria) 145 16. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 134 17. Cyprien Sarrazin (France) 115 18. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 114 19. Steve Missillier (France) 107 20. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 92 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1375 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 871 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 867 4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 843 5. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 586 6. Peter Fill (Italy) 577 7. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 570 8. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 477 9. Dominik Paris (Italy) 473 10. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 456 11. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 427 12. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 410 13. Erik Guay (Canada) 390 14. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 386 15. Mathieu Faivre (France) 380 16. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 352 17. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 351 18. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 310 19. Max Franz (Austria) 307 20. Dave Ryding (Britain) 306
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts