March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 569 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 514 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 427 4. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 425 4=. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 425 6. Stefano Gross (Italy) 390 7. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 386 8. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 270 9. Markus Larsson (Sweden) 199 10. Sebastian Foss Solevaag (Norway) 195 11. Alexis Pinturault (France) 174 12. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 168 12=. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 168 14. Julien Lizeroux (France) 157 15. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 153 16. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 149 17. Axel Baeck (Sweden) 143 18. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 130 19. Jens Byggmark (Sweden) 123 20. Linus Strasser (Germany) 104 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1248 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1084 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 898 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 816 5. Dominik Paris (Italy) 745 6. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 699 7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 698 8. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 691 9. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 627 10. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 593 11. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 520 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 490 13. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 425 14. Romed Baumann (Austria) 421 15. Stefano Gross (Italy) 390 16. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 386 17. Max Franz (Austria) 377 18. Guillermo Fayed (France) 372 19. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 348 20. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 347