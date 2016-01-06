Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Wednesday Slalom Points 1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 280 2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 260 3. Alexander Khoroshilov (Russia) 114 4. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 110 5. Julien Lizeroux (France) 96 6. Daniel Yule (Switzerland) 93 7. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 90 8. David Chodounsky (U.S.) 79 9. Patrick Thaler (Italy) 78 10. Marco Schwarz (Austria) 73 11. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 68 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 66 13. Marc Digruber (Austria) 56 14. Giuliano Razzoli (Italy) 50 15. Jean-Baptiste Grange (France) 49 15=. David Ryding (Britain) 49 17. Luca Aerni (Switzerland) 45 18. Alexis Pinturault (France) 37 19. Stefano Gross (Italy) 36 19=. Mattias Hargin (Sweden) 36 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 721 2. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 636 3. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 471 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 411 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 318 5=. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 318 7. Adrien Theaux (France) 275 8. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 248 9. Peter Fill (Italy) 235 9=. Guillermo Fayed (France) 235 11. Travis Ganong (U.S.) 218 12. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 213 13. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 179 13=. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) 179 15. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 172 16. Max Franz (Austria) 171 17. Mathieu Faivre (France) 168 18. Alexis Pinturault (France) 167 19. Erik Guay (Canada) 166 20. Dominik Paris (Italy) 159