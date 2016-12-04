Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Men's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 160 1=. Alexis Pinturault (France) 160 3. Mathieu Faivre (France) 129 4. Thomas Fanara (France) 90 5. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 75 6. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 69 7. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 66 8. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 64 9. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 63 10. Justin Murisier (Switzerland) 52 11. Zan Kranjec (Slovenia) 50 12. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 45 13. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) 32 14. Erik Read (Canada) 29 15. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway) 27 16. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) 26 17. Gino Caviezel (Switzerland) 25 18. Benedikt Staubitzer (Germany) 22 18=. Manuel Feller (Austria) 22 20. Florian Eisath (Italy) 21 Overall Points 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 280 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 200 3. Alexis Pinturault (France) 184 4. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 140 5. Mathieu Faivre (France) 129 6. Felix Neureuther (Germany) 125 7. Peter Fill (Italy) 112 8. Dominik Paris (Italy) 96 8=. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 96 10. Bostjan Kline (Slovenia) 95 11. Thomas Fanara (France) 90 12. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) 81 13. Michael Matt (Austria) 80 14. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 71 15. Manuel Feller (Austria) 67 15=. Adrien Theaux (France) 67 17. Luca De Aliprandini (Italy) 66 17=. Manfred Moelgg (Italy) 66 19. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) 64 19=. Erik Guay (Canada) 64