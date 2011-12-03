Dec 3 Men's World Cup standings after a super-G
race in Colorado on Saturday
super-G standings
1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 180 points
2. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 109
3. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 108
4. Erik Guay (Canada) 76
5. Adrien Theaux (France) 73
6. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 71
7. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 69
8. Jan Hudec (Canada) 59
9. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 52
10. Robbie Dixon (Canada) 50
Overall standings
1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 265 points
2. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 238
3. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 231
4. Bode Miller (U.S.) 197
5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 166
6. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 157
7. Johan Clarey (France) 116
8. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 114
9. Adrien Theaux (France) 113
10. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 109
