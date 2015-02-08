Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World championship Men's Super Combined after run 2 on Sunday Downhill Slalom Overall 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1:46.17 49.93 2:36.10 2. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1:43.01 53.28 2:36.29 3. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 1:46.04 50.36 2:36.40 4. Romed Baumann (Austria) 1:43.70 52.78 2:36.48 5. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1:45.65 50.86 2:36.51 6. Carlo Janka (Switzerland) 1:44.18 52.62 2:36.80 7. Andreas Romar (Finland) 1:44.96 51.97 2:36.93 8. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) 1:44.53 52.43 2:36.96 9. Thomas Mermillod Blondin (France) 1:44.89 52.10 2:36.99 10. Dominik Paris (Italy) 1:44.75 52.38 2:37.13 11. Matthias Mayer (Austria) 1:43.75 53.39 2:37.14 12. Ivica Kostelic (Croatia) 1:46.03 51.12 2:37.15 13. Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland) 1:44.92 52.25 2:37.17 14. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 1:43.10 54.17 2:37.27 15. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 1:45.24 52.05 2:37.29 16. Klemen Kosi (Slovenia) 1:45.18 52.58 2:37.76 17. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 1:46.01 52.12 2:38.13 18. Christof Innerhofer (Italy) 1:44.31 53.99 2:38.30 19. Adam Zampa (Slovakia) 1:46.37 51.97 2:38.34 20. Martin Cater (Slovenia) 1:44.74 53.63 2:38.37 21. Steven Nyman (U.S.) 1:44.64 53.89 2:38.53 22. Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.) 1:44.31 54.26 2:38.57 23. Andreas Sander (Germany) 1:44.28 55.01 2:39.29 24. Pavel Trikhichev (Russia) 1:46.23 53.10 2:39.33 25. Josef Ferstl (Germany) 1:45.21 54.34 2:39.55 26. Krystof Kryzl (Czech Republic) 1:47.02 52.74 2:39.76 27. Maciej Bydlinski (Poland) 1:46.42 54.12 2:40.54 28. Max Ullrich (Croatia) 1:46.55 54.73 2:41.28 29. Jared Goldberg (U.S.) 1:43.69 57.63 2:41.32 30. Martin Vrablik (Czech Republic) 1:48.41 53.63 2:42.04