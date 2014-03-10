UPDATE 1-Olympics-AOC chief Coates faces rare challenge to role
HELSINKI, March 10 Tanja Poutiainen, Finland's only Olympic medallist in alpine skiing, is ending her career after this season, she said on Monday.
Lapland-born Poutiainen, 33, won silver in giant slalom at the 2006 Turin Olympics.
The Nordic country's most decorated alpine skier won the World Cup in giant slalom twice, first in 2005, when she also topped the slalom standings, and in 2009.
"I have dedicated my whole adult life to skiing," Poutiainen said in a statement.
"Continuing at the absolute elite level demands a lot, and I feel like as an athlete I have given everything I've got."
She said that she had made the decision before the Sochi Olympics - her fifth - where she finished 12th in slalom and 14th in giant slalom.
NAIROBI, March 18 Kenya's national Olympic committee has escaped the threat of suspension after failing to adopt a new constitution but funding will continue to be withheld until further notice, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Saturday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.