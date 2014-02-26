PARIS Feb 26 The shin injury she suffered in training at the Sochi Olympics has ended Tina Weirather's season, the Alpine skier from Liechtenstein said on Wednesday.

Second in the current World Cup standings behind Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch, Weirather, 24, missed the Olympic events after the Feb 9 crash and further tests in Innsbruck this week confirmed she would need rest until the end of the winter.

"As usual with bone injuries, it takes one or two weeks to see the exact extent of the injury and unfortunately it does not look good," she wrote on her Facebook page.

"In addition to the shin contusion, there are hairline cracks in the head of the tibia, which heal without surgery.

"But to race would be too risky so unfortunately, I have to skip the remaining three weeks of the World Cup season," she added.

Winner of a Super-G and giant slalom this season, the daughter of former ski champions Harti Wirrather and Hanni Wenzel has had an injury-ridden career, tearing her knee ligaments four times in the past. (Reporting by Manuele Lang; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)