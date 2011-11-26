Athletics-Russia unlikely to be re-admitted before November - IAAF
MONACO, Feb 6 Russia will remain suspended from international athletics and is unlikely to be reinstated before November, the sport's governing body (IAAF) said on Monday.
Nov 26 Result of a women's World Cup giant slalom race in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday
Run 1 Run 2 Overall 1. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 1:05.41 1:05.84 2:11.25 2. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 1:04.46 1:07.12 2:11.58 3. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 1:05.37 1:06.32 2:11.69 4. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1:05.57 1:06.18 2:11.75 5. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1:05.05 1:07.01 2:12.06 6. Denise Karbon (Italy) 1:05.15 1:06.99 2:12.14 7. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 1:05.53 1:07.00 2:12.53 8. Lena Duerr (Germany) 1:05.80 1:06.78 2:12.58 9. Stefanie Koehle (Austria) 1:06.00 1:06.79 2:12.79 10. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 1:06.27 1:06.60 2:12.87 11. Marlies Schild (Austria) 1:06.47 1:06.44 2:12.91 12. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 1:06.58 1:06.41 2:12.99 13. Tanja Poutiainen (Finland) 1:06.01 1:06.99 2:13.00 14. Taina Barioz (France) 1:06.97 1:06.13 2:13.10 14= Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 1:06.07 1:07.03 2:13.10
MONACO, Feb 6 The governing body of world athletics (IAAF) has put a freeze on changes of nationality by athletes, saying the system has become open to abuse and that rules are being manipulated.
PARIS, Feb 3 Paris showed on Friday that it can offer a safe environment to host the Olympics after an attack was thwarted at the Louvre Museum on the day when the city submitted its bid file to host the 2024 Games, mayor Anne Hidalgo said.