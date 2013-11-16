Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World Cup Levi Women's Slalom after run 2 on Saturday Run 1 Run 2 Overall 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 57.23 57.84 1:55.07 2. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 57.92 58.21 1:56.13 3. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 57.75 58.93 1:56.68 4. Christina Ager (Austria) 57.93 58.80 1:56.73 5. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 58.28 58.52 1:56.80 6. Christina Geiger (Germany) 58.18 58.68 1:56.86 7. Nina Loseth (Norway) 58.85 58.10 1:56.95 8. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 58.45 58.52 1:56.97 9. Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden) 58.54 58.60 1:57.14 10. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 57.96 59.26 1:57.22 11. Elli Terwiel (Canada) 58.09 59.21 1:57.30 12. Barbara Wirth (Germany) 58.60 58.83 1:57.43 13. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 58.68 58.78 1:57.46 14. Charlotta Saefvenberg (Sweden) 58.73 58.74 1:57.47 15. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 58.42 59.18 1:57.60 16. Marina Wallner (Germany) 57.92 59.79 1:57.71 17. Nathalie Eklund (Sweden) 58.79 58.93 1:57.72 18. Anemone Marmottan (France) 58.58 59.15 1:57.73 19. Alexandra Daum (Austria) 58.59 59.35 1:57.94 20. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 58.82 59.39 1:58.21 21. Emelie Wikstroem (Sweden) 58.77 59.55 1:58.32 22. Taina Barioz (France) 58.68 59.78 1:58.46 23. Maren Wiesler (Germany) 58.38 1:00.09 1:58.47 23. Marlene Schmotz (Germany) 58.39 1:00.08 1:58.47 25. Nastasia Noens (France) 58.33 1:00.30 1:58.63 26. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 58.92 59.91 1:58.83 27. Chiara Costazza (Italy) 58.75 1:00.15 1:58.90 28. Martina Dubovska (Czech Republic) 58.82 1:00.81 1:59.63 . Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 58.32 DNF DNF . Tanja Poutiainen (Finland) 58.47 DNF DNF