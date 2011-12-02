(Makes official)
Dec 2 Result of a women's World Cup downhill in
Lake Louise, Alberta on Friday.
1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 1:53.19
2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 1:55.14
3. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 1:55.25
4. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 1:55.29
5. Mariella Voglreiter (Austria) 1:55.55
6. Lucia Recchia (Italy) 1:55.57
6=. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 1:55.57
8. Alice McKennis (U.S.) 1:55.60
9. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1:55.66
10. Fraenzi Aufdenblatten (Switzerland) 1:55.72
11. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1:55.76
12. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 1:55.79
13. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 1:55.81
14. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 1:55.82
15. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 1:55.86
16. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 1:55.91
17. Anja Paerson (Sweden) 1:55.93
18. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 1:56.00
18=. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 1:56.00
20. Marion Rolland (France) 1:56.04
20=. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1:56.04
20=. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 1:56.04
23. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 1:56.06
24. Marie Marchand-Arvier (France) 1:56.13
25. Marion Pellissier (France) 1:56.26
25=. Marine Gauthier (France) 1:56.26
27. Stefanie Moser (Austria) 1:56.32
28. Aurelie Revillet (France) 1:56.38
29. Leanne Smith (U.S.) 1:56.54
29=. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 1:56.54
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)