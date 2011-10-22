Oct 22 World Cup women's standings after a giant
slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday:
Giant Slalom
Points
1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 100
2. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 80
3. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 60
4. Tessa Worley (France) 50
5. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 45
6. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 40
7. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 36
8. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 32
9. Taina Barioz (France) 29
10. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 26
11. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 24
12. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 22
13. Lena Duerr (Germany) 20
14. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 18
15. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 16
16. Stefanie Koehle (Austria) 15
17. Anne-Sophie Barthet (France) 14
18. Barbara Wirth (Germany) 13
19. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 12
20. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 11
20=. Anja Paerson (Sweden) 11
