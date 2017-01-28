Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 437 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 360 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 300 4. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 206 5. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 183 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 171 7. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 157 8. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 155 9. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 150 10. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 126 11. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 120 12. Breezy Johnson (U.S.) 119 13. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 118 14. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 113 15. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 109 15=. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 109 17. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 108 18. Jacqueline Wiles (U.S.) 97 19. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 95 20. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 94 20=. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 94 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1053 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1023 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 709 4. Tessa Worley (France) 688 5. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 685 6. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 554 7. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 523 8. Nina Loseth (Norway) 439 9. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 435 10. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 398 11. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 391 12. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 358 13. Federica Brignone (Italy) 353 14. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 291 15. Marta Bassino (Italy) 283 16. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 267 16=. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 267 18. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 263 19. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 255 20. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 247