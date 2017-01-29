Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 300 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 256 3. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 190 4. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 165 5. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 140 6. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 139 7. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 126 8. Tessa Worley (France) 114 9. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 111 10. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 85 11. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 79 12. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 73 12=. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 73 14. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 72 15. Federica Brignone (Italy) 67 16. Anna Veith (Austria) 60 17. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 56 18. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 52 18=. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 52 20. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 51 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1103 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1023 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 789 4. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 785 5. Tessa Worley (France) 712 6. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 590 7. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 523 8. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 443 9. Nina Loseth (Norway) 439 10. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 435 11. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 391 12. Federica Brignone (Italy) 369 13. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 358 14. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 320 15. Marta Bassino (Italy) 291 16. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 287 17. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 281 18. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 267 18=. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 267 20. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 257