March 11 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Slalom Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 760 2. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 515 3. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 415 4. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 372 5. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 362 5=. Nina Loseth (Norway) 362 7. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 311 8. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 291 9. Chiara Costazza (Italy) 206 10. Katharina Truppe (Austria) 175 11. Maren Skjold (Norway) 155 12. Emelie Wikstroem (Sweden) 152 13. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 150 14. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 141 15. Ana Bucik (Slovenia) 139 16. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 134 16=. Christina Geiger (Germany) 134 18. Resi Stiegler (U.S.) 123 19. Lena Duerr (Germany) 114 20. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 113 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1523 2. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 1145 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 1057 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1023 5. Tessa Worley (France) 796 6. Federica Brignone (Italy) 735 7. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 681 8. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 652 9. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 537 10. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 515 11. Nina Loseth (Norway) 499 12. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 453 13. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 412 14. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 408 15. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 400 16. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 388 17. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 383 18. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 379 19. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 362 20. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 358