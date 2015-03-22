March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 542 2. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 436 3. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 357 4. Sara Hector (Sweden) 329 5. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 266 6. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 244 7. Federica Brignone (Italy) 237 8. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 230 9. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 182 10. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 139 11. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 120 12. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 114 13. Tessa Worley (France) 111 14. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 110 15. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 108 15=. Marie-Pier Prefontaine (Canada) 108 17. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 104 18. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 95 19. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 90 20. Marta Bassino (Italy) 88 Overall Points 1. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1553 2. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 1531 3. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 1087 4. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1036 5. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 684 6. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 679 7. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 646 8. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 638 9. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 623 10. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 603 11. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 573 12. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 468 13. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 452 14. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 440 15. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 411 16. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 396 17. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 376 17=. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 376 19. Sara Hector (Sweden) 370 20. Federica Brignone (Italy) 350