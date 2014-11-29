Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 160 2. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 140 3. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 130 4. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 122 5. Federica Brignone (Italy) 105 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 76 7. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 59 8. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 54 9. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 45 10. Sara Hector (Sweden) 39 11. Tessa Worley (France) 36 12. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 34 13. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 33 14. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 32 15. Nina Loseth (Norway) 29 15=. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 29 17. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 28 18. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 26 18=. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 26 18=. Adeline Baud (France) 26 Overall Points 1. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 190 2. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 164 3. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 160 4. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 159 5. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 122 6. Federica Brignone (Italy) 105 7. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 104 8. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 95 9. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 76 10. Nina Loseth (Norway) 74 11. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 60 12. Sara Hector (Sweden) 51 13. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 48 14. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 47 15. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 46 16. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 36 16=. Tessa Worley (France) 36 18. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 34 19. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 33 20. Adeline Baud (France) 32 20=. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 32