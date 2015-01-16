Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Friday Downhill Points 1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 258 2. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 211 3. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 188 4. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 178 5. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 160 6. Larisa Yurkiw (Canada) 159 7. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 144 8. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 140 9. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 126 10. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 119 11. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 114 11=. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 114 13. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 111 14. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 96 15. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 86 16. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 80 17. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 73 18. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 64 19. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 42 19=. Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Spain) 42 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 877 2. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 605 3. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 532 4. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 459 5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 450 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 363 7. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 347 8. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 338 9. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 297 10. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 291 11. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 278 12. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 276 13. Sara Hector (Sweden) 260 14. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 238 15. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 221 16. Nina Loseth (Norway) 218 17. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 211 17=. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 211 19. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 196 20. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 183