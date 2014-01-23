Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Thursday Super G Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 248 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 245 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 230 4. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 200 5. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 187 6. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 156 7. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 142 8. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 106 9. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 78 10. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 74 11. Regina Sterz (Austria) 66 11=. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 66 13. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 64 14. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 63 15. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 62 16. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 61 17. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 60 18. Tessa Worley (France) 55 19. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 51 20. Lotte Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) 50 20=. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 50 Overall Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 861 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 754 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 723 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 620 5. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 614 6. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 573 7. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 453 8. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 431 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 405 10. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 373 11. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 363 12. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 339 13. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 319 14. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 301 15. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 297 16. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 272 17. Nina Loseth (Norway) 247 18. Marlies Schild (Austria) 245 19. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 214 20. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 200