Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 100 1=. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 100 3. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 60 4. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 50 5. Federica Brignone (Italy) 45 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 40 7. Tessa Worley (France) 36 8. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 32 9. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 29 10. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 26 11. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 24 11=. Sara Hector (Sweden) 24 13. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 20 14. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 18 15. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 16 16. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 15 17. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 14 17=. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 14 19. Adeline Baud (France) 12 20. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 11