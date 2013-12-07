UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 236 2. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 165 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 160 4. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 159 5. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 155 6. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 146 7. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 95 8. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 71 9. Stefanie Moser (Austria) 67 10. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 61 11. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 60 12. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 56 13. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 50 14. Nadja Jnglin-Kamer (Switzerland) 46 14=. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 46 16. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 44 17. Fraenzi Aufdenblatten (Switzerland) 41 17=. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 41 17=. Larisa Yurkiw (Canada) 41 20. Regina Sterz (Austria) 40 Overall Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 393 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 346 3. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 285 4. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 265 5. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 220 6. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 210 7. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 165 8. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 159 9. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 140 10. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 132 11. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 118 12. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 112 13. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 104 14. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 97 15. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 91 16. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 87 16=. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 87 18. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 81 19. Stefanie Moser (Austria) 79 20. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 78
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts