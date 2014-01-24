Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Friday Downhill Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 425 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 340 3. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 309 4. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 299 5. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 233 6. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 226 7. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 189 8. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 186 9. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 147 10. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 129 11. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 116 12. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 101 12=. Regina Sterz (Austria) 101 14. Larisa Yurkiw (Canada) 99 15. Stefanie Moser (Austria) 97 16. Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Spain) 90 17. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 88 17=. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 88 19. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 85 20. Lotte Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) 84 Overall Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 961 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 803 3. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 794 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 670 5. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 614 6. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 609 7. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 453 8. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 431 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 405 10. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 373 11. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 363 12. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 361 13. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 319 13=. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 319 15. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 310 16. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 272 17. Nina Loseth (Norway) 247 18. Marlies Schild (Austria) 245 19. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 214 20. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 205