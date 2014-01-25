Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 475 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 400 3. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 389 4. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 344 5. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 333 6. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 252 7. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 204 8. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 189 9. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 179 10. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 143 11. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 133 12. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 132 13. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 130 14. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 121 15. Regina Sterz (Austria) 114 16. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 112 17. Lotte Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) 106 18. Stefanie Moser (Austria) 105 19. Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Spain) 100 20. Larisa Yurkiw (Canada) 99 Overall Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1011 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 863 3. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 839 4. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 709 5. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 696 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 614 7. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 453 8. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 449 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 417 10. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 399 11. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 393 12. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 373 13. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 363 14. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 326 15. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 319 16. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 272 17. Nina Loseth (Norway) 247 18. Marlies Schild (Austria) 245 19. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 214 20. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 212