Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Downhill Points 1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 358 2. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 233 3. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 219 4. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 210 5. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 207 6. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 199 7. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 169 8. Larisa Yurkiw (Canada) 166 9. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 157 10. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 133 11. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 131 12. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 129 13. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 128 14. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 126 15. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 120 16. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 114 17. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 108 18. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 70 19. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 68 20. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 60 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 922 2. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 605 3. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 561 4. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 459 5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 450 6. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 438 7. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 377 8. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 371 9. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 347 10. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 310 11. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 309 12. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 276 13. Sara Hector (Sweden) 260 14. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 251 15. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 223 15=. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 223 17. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 221 18. Nina Loseth (Norway) 218 19. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 211 19=. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 211